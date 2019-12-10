Global  

Roy Moore sues conservative outlet for $40 million alleging 'fake news'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Scandal-ridden GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore is suing a conservative media outlet for $40 million, alleging "fake news" as he runs his second campaign in three years for the same Alabama seat.
