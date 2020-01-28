Global  

Sanders supporters fume as Clinton allies named to key Dem convention committees

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders' White House bid and some Democratic National Committee members are frustrated with some initial appointments by DNC Chairman Tom Perez to the crucial committees that will oversee the rules and party platform at this summer’s presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wis.
