Supreme Court allows controversial "public charge" immigration rule

CBS News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court has lifted a nationwide injunction against a policy targeting low-income immigrants. The "public charge" rule lets officials deny visas and green card applications from immigrants who rely -- or could rely -- on certain public benefits. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya Galvez joined CBSN to discuss the impact.
News video: Supreme Court Sides With Trump On 'Public Charge' Immigration Issue

Supreme Court Sides With Trump On 'Public Charge' Immigration Issue 00:52

 The Supreme Court has sided with President Trump on a key immigration issue.

Supreme Court Allows Trump's Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule

The rule to deny green cards to those who may need welfare could affect people from Mexico and Central America more than people from Europe or Canada.

Trump Says 'A Few Countries' Will Be Added to Travel Ban

Trump Says 'A Few Countries' Will Be Added to Travel Ban President Donald Trump made the comments about the controversial travel ban in Davos, Switzerland. The president is attending the World Economic..

US Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The Trump administration policy can be used to deny green cards to immigrants over their use of public benefits.
Trump Admin To ‘Fully Implement’ Immigrant Public Charge Rule After Supreme Court Victory

'Important immigration policy'
