Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Impeachment Trial: White House Presents Final Day Of Opening Arguments

cbs4.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The White House legal team begins its final day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Latest On Impeachment Trial

Latest On Impeachment Trial 01:55

 President Trump's legal team wraps up its opening arguments on Tuesday afternoon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Political Cost Of Impeachment [Video]The Political Cost Of Impeachment

With the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump set to wrap up soon, here are the longer-term consequences it could have for republicans, democrats and the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:46Published

Trump’s Day In Court [Video]Trump’s Day In Court

During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Key arguments in Trump's defense as impeachment trial to begin in Senate

The White House unveiled its detailed legal defense as the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate gears up to begin President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on...
Reuters Also reported by •PoliticoMediaiteFactCheck.orgNews24DelawareonlineCBC.caAl JazeeraNewsyDenver Post

After 12 hours of deliberation, the Senate adjourns.

The Senate will reopen as a court of impeachment Wednesday afternoon, when the House impeachment managers are expected to give opening arguments.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

weskusgogga

Sarie van Wyk RT @kaitlancollins: Hearing from multiple people that the White House feared they were close to potentially losing a dozen Republican votes… 6 seconds ago

Barbara_AOK

Barbara RT @KatiePavlich: The final day of arguments from the White House defense team is here. @townhallcom has it covered ---> https://t.co/thbum… 10 seconds ago

diceyt

Nancy Pridgen RT @KevinMKruse: A brilliant plan that'll both broadcast how desperate the White House is to keep the president's own aides from revealing… 15 seconds ago

LisaKeel9

🌵 🌊🐾 🆘 Lisa RT @bennydiego: Republican party leaders and the White House will still try to resist witnesses because, as one top aide put it, "there is… 18 seconds ago

SpiritOnParole

SpiritOnParole⚡Savage🌟Democrat⚡ RT @bethreinhard: A flush RNC is paying Trump’s private lawyers defending him at impeachment trial — unlike Bill Clinton, who left the Whit… 21 seconds ago

stevelyle

stevelyle RT @4everNeverTrump: The past four weeks of maneuvering by the Trump White House and Senate Republicans to wrap up the impeachment trial as… 47 seconds ago

Alexa98941934

Alexa RT @KLGLASS2: . "Due process protects the life, liberty, and property of private citizens. It does not create a right to occupy the White H… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.