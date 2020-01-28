Global  

Rashida Tlaib says she'll 'strive' to higher standards after blood libel retweet, doesn't apologize

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., walked back a controversial retweet spreading "blood libel" against Israel that placed blame for the death of a young Palestinian boy on the Jewish state, vowing to "strive" for higher standards when it comes to sharing information on social media, but she fell short of apologizing for the error. 
