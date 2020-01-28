Global  

Feinstein stirs confusion with comments on impeachment vote

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A story in the Los Angeles Times caused an uproar on social media after it characterized comments from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to say she is leaning "toward acquitting Trump" -- causing the Democratic senator to fire back that the paper “misunderstood what I said.”
