Feinstein stirs confusion with comments on impeachment vote Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

A story in the Los Angeles Times caused an uproar on social media after it characterized comments from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to say she is leaning "toward acquitting Trump" -- causing the Democratic senator to fire back that the paper “misunderstood what I said.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Jim Price Show RT @ckkirsch1: Diane Feinstein is 86 years old.She should not be in office.We need term limits & now to get people of her age out of public… 39 seconds ago Pam Nunez RT @gholland04: Feinstein stirs confusion with comments on impeachment vote 😱...say she is leaning "toward acquitting Trump" ...now afte… 17 minutes ago