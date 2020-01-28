Jacinda Ardern accused of 'climate hypocrisy' by Barnaby Joyce Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Australian politician Barnaby Joyce, who has dual New Zealand citizenship, has accused Jacinda Ardern of "climate hypocrisy" over New Zealand's emission targets.When speaking about the pressures of climate change with Australian... Australian politician Barnaby Joyce, who has dual New Zealand citizenship, has accused Jacinda Ardern of "climate hypocrisy" over New Zealand's emission targets.When speaking about the pressures of climate change with Australian... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this