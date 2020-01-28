Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals September 19 election date

💧Maureen RT @newscomauHQ: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was seen ignoring a call from Scott Morrison when he rang in the middle of a pre… 2 minutes ago Colleen MCK RT @GDixon1977: “There’s PM Morrison, dialling in as we speak.” IN THE MIDDLE OF A PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCING THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION DAT… 10 minutes ago uOMi #Warren answered question of "Who is a foreign leader you admire?" with Angela Merkel, head of Germany's rightwing… https://t.co/qTEstSprsE 2 hours ago WhakarauJK RT @Jasonwalls92: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said according to Treasury, today’s infrastructure package would add roughly $10 billion to… 2 hours ago