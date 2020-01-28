Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals September 19 election date

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals September 19 election datePrime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the general election will be held on September 19.Speaking to reporters at the year's first post-cabinet press conference, Ardern said she believed the now-common practice of announcing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trudeau Buys Doughnuts And Faces Backlash [Video]Trudeau Buys Doughnuts And Faces Backlash

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won the election in Canada, he continues to put himself in troubling situations. According to CNN, he tried to do something nice by bringing pastries from a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024 [Video]How Putin's shake-up could keep him in power past 2024

Russia's ruling party on Thursday unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin's surprise choice for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, a man with almost no political profile. But why was he picked?..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

National Leader Simon Bridges has teased a major election promise he will unveil this year

National Leader Simon Bridges has teased a major election promise he will unveil this yearLess than a day after the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the September 19 election date, National leader Simon Bridges is already teasing major election...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand to hold general election on September 19

Wellington [New Zealand], Jan 28 (Sputnik/ANI): New Zealand's general election will be held on September 19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Tuesday.
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesZee NewsReutersNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maurziegirl

💧Maureen RT @newscomauHQ: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was seen ignoring a call from Scott Morrison when he rang in the middle of a pre… 2 minutes ago

colleenmmck618

Colleen MCK RT @GDixon1977: “There’s PM Morrison, dialling in as we speak.” IN THE MIDDLE OF A PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCING THE NEW ZEALAND ELECTION DAT… 10 minutes ago

suenosdeuomi

uOMi #Warren answered question of "Who is a foreign leader you admire?" with Angela Merkel, head of Germany's rightwing… https://t.co/qTEstSprsE 2 hours ago

ArrestJK

WhakarauJK RT @Jasonwalls92: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said according to Treasury, today’s infrastructure package would add roughly $10 billion to… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.