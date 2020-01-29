Global  

Lindsey Graham to John Bolton: 'Hold a news conference'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tuesday evening called on former national security adviser John Bolton to hold a press conference to expand on a New York Times bombshell report from Sunday that claimed Bolton wrote in his upcoming book that Trump explicitly tied Ukrainian military aid to investigating the Bidens. 
News video: Democrats Call For John Bolton To Testify About Claim President Told Him He Wanted To Freeze Aid To Ukraine

Democrats Call For John Bolton To Testify About Claim President Told Him He Wanted To Freeze Aid To Ukraine 02:57

 Skyler Henry reports on new calls for testimony in Senate impeachment trial after new John Bolton revelation (1-27-2020)

John Kelly Said He Believes John Bolton [Video]John Kelly Said He Believes John Bolton

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he trusts former national security adviser John Bolton. The New York Times published a segment of Bolton’s White House memoir, revealing details..

Sekulow Shrugs Off Bolton Bombshell [Video]Sekulow Shrugs Off Bolton Bombshell

President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer says claims by former national security advisor John Bolton that the president did try to extract a quid pro quo from Ukraine are not a big deal.

Trevor Noah Plays Brutal Supercut of Fox Hosts Praising ‘Great American’ John Bolton—Then Trashing Him After He Offered to Testify Against Trump

Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah delivered a long, devastating takedown of Fox News hosts’ highly flexible opinions about John Bolton, playing a supercut of...
Mediaite

Trump ally Graham says he'd back subpoena for Bolton manuscript: CNN reporter

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a vocal ally of President Donald Trump, said on Monday he would support a subpoena to obtain former White House national...
Reuters

