Heat Is On GOP To Allow Witnesses At Impeachment Trial, Sen. Warren Says

NPR Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about the debate over whether witnesses will be called in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. NPR's Tamara Keith weighs in.
News video: Reports: McConnell May Not Have Enough Votes To Block New Witnesses

Reports: McConnell May Not Have Enough Votes To Block New Witnesses 01:15

 Multiple outlets report Sen. Mitch McConnell privately told GOP senators he doesn't have enough votes to block new witnesses in the impeachment trial.

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial [Video]McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

Skyler Henry reports on revelations about John Bolton escalating calls for witnesses during impeachment trial (1-28-2020)

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses [Video]Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday. He said the GOP hasn't secured the votes necessary to block Democrats from calling witnesses to..

Romney, Collins say Bolton claims strengthen case for witnesses in impeachment trial

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday it is more likely other Republicans will vote to hear witness testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton...
FOXNews.com

McConnell: Republicans don't have the votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial, reports say

Mitch McConnell told Republicans that the GOP does not have the votes to block additional witnesses, according to multiple media reports.
USATODAY.com

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Heat Is On GOP To Allow Witnesses At Impeachment Trial, Sen. Warren Says https://t.co/T8L7R5et4x 50 seconds ago

kathleenmwade

Kathleen Marie Wade RT @NPRinskeep: In our talk on @MorningEdition, @ewarren frames Medicare for All, eliminating private insurance, as an eventual aspiration… 6 minutes ago

NPRinskeep

Steve Inskeep In our talk on @MorningEdition, @ewarren frames Medicare for All, eliminating private insurance, as an eventual asp… https://t.co/3AZtuvvbEC 23 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Heat Is On GOP To Allow Witnesses At Impeachment Trial, Sen. Warren Says https://t.co/CBOFFJ6i9w 28 minutes ago

custodibus

CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: Heat Is On GOP To Allow Witnesses At Impeachment Trial, Sen. Warren Says https://t.co/CMYpv5kUOi 43 minutes ago

