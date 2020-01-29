Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump claims Bolton book is 'classified national security'

Politico Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Trump also suggested that Bolton, long regarded as a hawk within GOP foreign policy and national security circles, would have entangled the U.S. in multiple major world conflicts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming Book

Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming Book 01:14

 The report prompted Democratic lawmakers to renew their calls for John Bolton to testify in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Slams Bolton For 'Nasty And Untrue Book' [Video]Trump Slams Bolton For 'Nasty And Untrue Book'

President Trump attacked John Bolton.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:50Published

GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations [Video]GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations

The Senate’s top Democrat rejected a Republican proposal to make former national security adviser John Bolton’s explosive unpublished book manuscript available to senators on a classified basis...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Goes After John Bolton’s ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’: His Mistakes of Judgement Could Have Led to ‘World War Six’

Trump Goes After John Bolton’s ‘Nasty & Untrue Book’: His Mistakes of Judgement Could Have Led to ‘World War Six’President Donald Trump went after former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Twitter Wednesday morning, demeaning the former U.N. Ambassador in his...
Mediaite

News24.com | Bolton says Trump wanted to tie Ukraine aid to probe: report

News24.com | Bolton says Trump wanted to tie Ukraine aid to probe: reportFormer national security advisor John Bolton alleges in a book draft that President Donald Trump wanted to freeze Ukrainian military aid until Kiev investigated...
News24 Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CostantiniWW1

Bob Costantini Alright, John Bolton had to know what was coming! Trump is hurling Twitter insults at him this morning, as he beco… https://t.co/DYWhkp9dfe 2 minutes ago

venturaryan

John Ryan There’s Something Terribly Fishy And Suspect About Bolton’s Claims In His New Book And Trump’s Calling FOUL!… https://t.co/OmFEilCuy5 4 minutes ago

Honeste82021993

Honestee RT @BombshellDAILY: BOLTON CAN GO PUBLIC TO FORCE SENATES HAND Simple press conference, can show the Senate that they can’t avoid the facts… 6 minutes ago

marshallcolston

Marshall Colston Trump claims Bolton book is 'classified national security' https://t.co/Ru5ePDCVGT via @politico 6 minutes ago

TerryBlott

Terrance Blott RT @debbieratto79: Leaking like a sieve! @realDonaldTrump must fire Vindman brothers and any other holdovers from Barack! Clean house take… 8 minutes ago

nipperdawg

Republicans are mean squirrels🏳️‍🌈🚵‍♂️ Trump claims Bolton book is 'classified national security' https://t.co/AbKgW1NZo1 via @politico 10 minutes ago

CroasdaileCool

Dorothy Butler Trump claims Bolton book is 'classified national security' https://t.co/EfgRbb9GZX via @politico 11 minutes ago

XGOP_Rob

RobV From the moron who shares national security secrets with the Russians, at campaign rally's and with anyone else he'… https://t.co/SLHDADaRnF 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.