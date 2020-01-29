Global  

Senate impeachment trial moves into questioning: Here’s how it works

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The question phase of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday with senators getting their first chance to weigh in formally on the six days of opening arguments they’ve sat silently through.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Impeachment Trial Enters Next Phase

Senate Impeachment Trial Enters Next Phase 01:51

 Katherine Johnson reports senators will have two days to submit questions to either the House managers or the White House defense team.

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial [Video]McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

Skyler Henry reports on revelations about John Bolton escalating calls for witnesses during impeachment trial (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:30Published

Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments [Video]Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments

Zelden, a professor in the department of history and political science at Nova Southeastern University, discusses the latest developments in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:42Published


Senate Impeachment Trial Moves To Question Phase

A two-day question-and-answer period begins Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump as a fight over witnesses continues to heat up.
NPR

Morning News Brief

The Senate impeachment trial moves next to the question phase. Palestinians reject President Trump's plan for Mideast peace. And, Secretary of State Pompeo...
NPR

