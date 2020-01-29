Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Eliot Engel says Bolton implied Yovanovitch ouster was improper

Politico Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
“He strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv,” Engel writes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Engel: Bolton 'strongly implied that something improper had occurred' with Yovanovitch's ouster

Rep. Engel's revelation comes amid a fierce partisan clash over whether the Senate should call Bolton as a witness in the Trump impeachment trial.
USATODAY.com

House Democrat says John Bolton told him in September to 'look into' Marie Yovanovitch's ouster

House Democrat says John Bolton told him in September to 'look into' Marie Yovanovitch's ousterShortly before the Senate's impeachment trial resumes, another John Bolton revelation has arrived. Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Foreign Affairs...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

SawyerWilliemae

TemarSawy44 RT @AndrewDesiderio: BREAKING: House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel says Bolton told him on a Sept. 23 call that “the committee look… 15 seconds ago

AnthonyJoyner44

Anthony Joyner House Foreign Affairs Chairman: Bolton Urged Me to Probe Yovanovitch’s Removal in September Call https://t.co/inoG9d14eM via @thedailybeast 21 seconds ago

CATSTEVENS65

CATHERINE STEVENS RT @kaitlancollins: House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Eliot Engel says Trump is wrong about Bolton saying nothing. On 9/23, Bolton "sug… 2 minutes ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Eliot Engel says Bolton implied Yovanovitch ouster was improper - https://t.co/u6TolmjTMc https://t.co/FxgbNYKkpM 2 minutes ago

alicat505

bigmike🌊🧹🦅 RT @kylegriffin1: Eliot Engel says he and Bolton spoke on September 23: "On that call, Amb. Bolton suggested to me—unprompted—that the comm… 5 minutes ago

cammac491

MC RT @hazydav: Engel: Bolton Urged Probe of Yovanovitch Recall in September: https://t.co/KSx1ZBVKVV via @thedailybeast 5 minutes ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 Engel: Bolton Urged Probe of Yovanovitch Recall in September: https://t.co/KSx1ZBVKVV via @thedailybeast 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.