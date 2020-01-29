Democratic Sen. Manchin says Hunter Biden is 'relevant witness' for impeachment trial

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the most moderate Democrats in Washington, said Wednesday morning that he would be open to calling Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, as a witness in the impeachment trial of President Trump. 👓 View full article



