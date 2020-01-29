Democratic Sen. Manchin says Hunter Biden is 'relevant witness' for impeachment trial

Global  

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the most moderate Democrats in Washington, said Wednesday morning that he would be open to calling Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, as a witness in the impeachment trial of President Trump. 
 Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that Republicans have a Senate majority and could vote to call Hunter Biden if they want to, but added, "Hunter Biden is irrelevant and a distraction."

Joe Manchin, a Democrat, is open to calling Hunter Biden.

Democratic senators had been holding together during the impeachment trial, but a crack appeared.


Manchin: Censure may be alternative to impeachment

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he is heavily weighing his vote in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and suggested censure may be...


