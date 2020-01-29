Democratic Sen. Manchin says Hunter Biden is 'relevant witness' for impeachment trial
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the most moderate Democrats in Washington, said Wednesday morning that he would be open to calling Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, as a witness in the impeachment trial of President Trump.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that Republicans have a Senate majority and could vote to call Hunter Biden if they want to, but added, "Hunter Biden is irrelevant and a distraction."