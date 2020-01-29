Global  

Trump's legal team concludes opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
President Trump's legal team concluded their opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial Tuesday. CBSN political contributor and AP White House reporter Zeke Miller, Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson, and USA Today politics reporter Nicholas Wu joined CBSN to discuss.
News video: White House Defense Team Delivers Final Day Of Opening Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial

White House Defense Team Delivers Final Day Of Opening Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial 02:50

 CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the details from Capitol Hill.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump slams Bolton; White House objects to book [Video]Trump slams Bolton; White House objects to book

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trump&apos;s former national security adviser John Bolton that reportedly depicts Trump as playing a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable [Video]Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president's reelection effort is..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's defence team begins arguments in Senate impeachment trial

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump are presenting arguments today at the Senate impeachment trial. They will rebut the last three days of accusations from...
CBC.ca

Trump rates his legal team's performance in Senate impeachment trial

A pleased President Trump views his lawyers’ forceful two-hour defense presentation Saturday as a “mandate to end” the impeachment trial swiftly, sources...
FOXNews.com

