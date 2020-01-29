Deputy PM Winston Peters spurs efforts to move Auckland's port to Northland with $40m cheque Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

NZ First leader, and Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters has provided a $40 million incentive for the Government to move the Ports of Auckland to Northport. Although the Government is yet to decide where the port will move to,...

