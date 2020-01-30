Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Joe Biden's candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says

Joe Biden's candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a member of President’s Trump's impeachment defense team, argued Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy justifies the president wanting to investigate his son Hunter's involvement with a Ukrainian oil company.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness 01:30

 Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double tweet, Trump says that if he had listened to Bolton, "we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment [Video]Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden fired back after Sen. Joni Ernst's said President Trump's impeachment trial could hurt his chances in Iowa.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz [Video]'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz, a law professor on President Trump's Senate impeachment trial defense team, said on Wednesday that he stands by the view that "criminal-like" behavior is required for impeachment, but..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Lockhart Calls Out Dershowitz’s Argument Against Impeachment: ‘This Is What You Hear from Stalin,’ Mussolini, Hitler

Former Clinton White Houser press secretary Joe Lockhart called out Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz’s audacious argument against impeaching President...
Mediaite

How Joe Biden went from slumping to surging in Democratic presidential race in Iowa

Iowa resident Carolyn Miller had long harbored doubts about Joe Biden's candidacy, believing the former vice president was too old and too fumbling to beat...
Reuters


Tweets about this

if_u_know_

know what i mean Joe Biden's candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says, if you know what i mean 44 seconds ago

hippadrone

🇺🇸U.S. Constitutionalist🇺🇸 Joe Biden's candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says https://t.co/Tye0RB8JNG 4 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Joe Biden’s candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says | Fox News https://t.co/314f705RQ2 4 minutes ago

simonvouet1

Simon Vouet Joe Biden's candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says https://t.co/mbIvL9i7sN #FoxNews 11 minutes ago

Jay_Corwin

Dr Jay Corwin RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Joe Biden's candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says https://t.co/v1iPGLIBa4 @Fo… 11 minutes ago

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 Joe Biden's candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says https://t.co/IkC9owA7Xe #FoxNews #CNN #MSNBC 24 minutes ago

papaneeed1

Captain Ron Joe Biden's candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says https://t.co/j0zPYtHnVb #FoxNews 26 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Joe Biden's candidacy justifies Trump wanting to investigate his son, Alan Dershowitz says https://t.co/mReCJdR2WS 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.