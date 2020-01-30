Global  

Schiff says Obama would have been impeached if he asked Russia to investigate Mitt Romney

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
House manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Wednesday said former President Obama would have been impeached if he had done what Trump has been charged with in the first article of impeachment.  
Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz Ask Schiff: What If Obama Wanted Romney’s Son Investigated for Working for Corrupt Russian Company?

As senators posed questions in the impeachment trial today, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz asked a follow-up to Adam Schiff’s hypothetical about Barack Obama and...
Mediaite

