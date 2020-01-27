Iowa caucus expected to draw in $11 million in week before vote

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

With the 2020 Iowa caucus just four days away, campaign staff, surrogates and reporters are pouring into the state. It’s estimated they will have spent more than $11 million in Des Moines during the week before the caucuses. The number of people flying through the city jumped about 7% in December compared to the same month in 2018. Ed O’ Keefe breaks down the economic impact the event has on the state. 👓 View full article



