Iowa caucus expected to draw in $11 million in week before vote

CBS News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
With the 2020 Iowa caucus just four days away, campaign staff, surrogates and reporters are pouring into the state. It’s estimated they will have spent more than $11 million in Des Moines during the week before the caucuses. The number of people flying through the city jumped about 7% in December compared to the same month in 2018. Ed O’ Keefe breaks down the economic impact the event has on the state.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Does Iowa Vote First?

Why Does Iowa Vote First? 01:14

 Why Does Iowa Vote First? The state's February 3rd caucus is the first major contest of the 2020 U.S. presidential primary season. Based off its demographics, some critics claim another state should have it. In a 'Slate' discussion, journalist John Dickerson says Iowa being first is simply political...

