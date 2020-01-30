Global  

Sanders surges in New Hampshire ahead of February 11 primary

CBS News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
All eyes will soon be on New Hampshire as the Democratic primary takes place there on February 11. Senator Bernie Sanders is leading Joe Biden and other candidates in recent polls. New Hampshire Institute of Politics executive director Neil Levesque joins CBSN to break down the race.
News video: Warren's Negatives Among Women Rises

Warren's Negatives Among Women Rises 00:29

 According to the Boston Herald, there is bad news for her ahead of the New Hampshire primary. Warren’s unfavorable ratings among women in New Hampshire have ballooned by five points. The rise came as she accused rival U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of saying a woman can’t win the White House. Warren...

Sanders Extends Lead In California Democratic Primary, UC Berkeley Poll Finds [Video]Sanders Extends Lead In California Democratic Primary, UC Berkeley Poll Finds

A new poll in shows Sen. Bernie Sanders expanding his lead over his rivals in California, a little more than a month before the state's Democratic presidential primary. (1/29/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:49Published

Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa [Video]Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa

Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published


Bernie Sanders surging in New Hampshire: poll

A new poll indicates that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is surging in New Hampshire with less than three weeks to go until the state holds the first primary in...
FOXNews.com

Polls show Bernie Sanders with tight lead in New Hampshire

"With three weeks to go until the New Hampshire Democratic primary, polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading in the state. Politico reporter Trent...
CBS News

