John Roberts refuses Rand Paul's whistleblower question

Politico Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
“The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted,” John Roberts says.
News video: Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question 01:08

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect finding" to not allow the question.

Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas [Video]Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas

Lead House Manager Adam Schiff in Trump's impeachment trial brought a little incredulous humor into the proceedings when he pointed out the Justice Department's contradictory position on subpoenas..

Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question [Video]Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an..

Chief Justice John Roberts Declines to Read Rand Paul’s Impeachment Question Naming the Whistleblower


TIME

John Roberts Shoots Down Rand Paul’s Attempt To Name Whistleblower

'The presiding officer declines to read the question'
Daily Caller


