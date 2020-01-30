Sen. Rand Paul fumes after Chief Justice Roberts refuses his whistleblower question
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Chief Justice John Roberts shut down a question Thursday from Sen. Rand Paul that mentioned the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower, prompting Paul to storm out of the impeachment trial and hold an impromptu press conference to read the question anyway.
