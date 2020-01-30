Global  

Sen. Rand Paul fumes after Chief Justice Roberts refuses his whistleblower question

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Chief Justice John Roberts shut down a question Thursday from Sen. Rand Paul that mentioned the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower, prompting Paul to storm out of the impeachment trial and hold an impromptu press conference to read the question anyway. 
Chief Justice John Roberts Blocks Attempt To Out Whistleblower

Chief Justice John Roberts Blocks Attempt To Out Whistleblower 00:36

 During the Senate impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read a question from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that included the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.

