Republicans grow confident they can defeat witness vote and quickly end trial

Politico Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Mitch McConnell and the GOP Senate could get Trump acquitted by Friday.
Trump impeachment trial: Senate acquits US president on both charges [Video]Trump impeachment trial: Senate acquits US president on both charges

The vote in the US Senate fell largely along partisan lines between Democrats and Republicans.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 05:54Published

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment [Video]U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Trump impeachment trial may end soon as Senate witness vote looms

A vote to acquit Trump could come as soon as Friday night if Republicans block vote on calling additional witnesses.
Al Jazeera

Republicans are ‘getting where we need to be on the witness vote,’ senator says.

The party’s goal is to wrap up the trial on Friday night, though Democrats hinted at a plan to extend it.
NYTimes.com

