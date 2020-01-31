Key Republican Senator To Vote Against Calling Witnesses At Impeachment Trial

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 05:10Published 9 hours ago Uncertainty remains over Trump trial witnesses Democratic prosecutors and Republican defenders at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday barreled toward a confrontation over new witnesses, something that would deny Trump the swift.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:22Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources News24.com | In boost for Trump, key Republican senator opposes calling witnesses A key Republican senator has said that he would oppose calling new witnesses at Donald Trump's impeachment trial, paving the way for the possible acquittal.

News24 8 hours ago



In boost for Trump, key Republican senator opposes calling witnesses Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said he would vote "no" when the question of calling further witnesses at the trial is considered on Friday.

Hindu 8 hours ago





Tweets about this