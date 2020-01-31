Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Key Republican Senator To Vote Against Calling Witnesses At Impeachment Trial

Key Republican Senator To Vote Against Calling Witnesses At Impeachment Trial

RTTNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Democrats' efforts to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate faced a major blow Thursday night as a key Republican lawmaker vowed to vote against the move. Democrats needed four Republican Senators to vote with them to allow witness testimony, but Sen. Lamar Alexander said he would vote against calling more witnesses. Avoiding witness testimony could end t
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses 00:38

 Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday. He said the GOP hasn't secured the votes necessary to block Democrats from calling witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial. Pressure on Republicans has intensified after a bombshell report...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No [Video]Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No

Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:10Published

Uncertainty remains over Trump trial witnesses [Video]Uncertainty remains over Trump trial witnesses

Democratic prosecutors and Republican defenders at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday barreled toward a confrontation over new witnesses, something that would deny Trump the swift..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | In boost for Trump, key Republican senator opposes calling witnesses

A key Republican senator has said that he would oppose calling new witnesses at Donald Trump's impeachment trial, paving the way for the possible acquittal.
News24

In boost for Trump, key Republican senator opposes calling witnesses

Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said he would vote "no" when the question of calling further witnesses at the trial is considered on Friday.
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.