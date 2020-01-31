Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > ‘That’s my plan’: Stacey Abrams says she’ll be president by 2040

‘That’s my plan’: Stacey Abrams says she’ll be president by 2040

Politico Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The prediction adds more political intrigue to one of the Democratic Party’s most rapidly ascending stars.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Stacey Abrams Predicts She'll Be President By 2040

Stacey Abrams Predicts She'll Be President By 2040 00:30

 Stacey Abrams didn’t end up entering the 2020 presidential race, as some expected she would, but she does see herself in the Oval Office.

Recent related news from verified sources

Stacey Abrams plans to be president by 2040

Abrams, who has not held an office higher than Georgia House of Representatives, says she plans to be the President of the United States by 2040.
FOXNews.com

Stacey Abrams Says She Will Be President Within 20 Years

'Yes, I do'
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raojenkins

raojenkins 🇺🇸#HopeIsADuty 💙#VoteBlueNoMatterWho RT @FiveThirtyEight: Do you think the country will elect a woman president in the next 20 years? Stacey Abrams: Yes. Do you think they'll… 32 minutes ago

flotolife

toxic american exceptionalism RT @AlxThomp: Stacey Abrams says she intends to run for/be President one day. Do you think the country will...elect a black woman [presid… 2 hours ago

55_Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt55 RT @Inevitable_ET: Let’s see. In 20 years it will be Trump’s 6th term so...I doubt it. Bahahahahahahahah This lady thinks she gonna be pr… 4 hours ago

HenryN2020

Henry 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💪🤝 RT @Debwrightjones: Stacey Abrams says she will be president within 20 years: 'That's my plan' Let's hope not! https://t.co/zM4iSPzkEs… 4 hours ago

tonyagdallas

Tonya G. Dallas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇮🇹 🇯🇵 RT @LATiffani1: Need a good laugh? 😂😂👇🏾👇🏾 Stacey Abrams: ‘I will be elected President in the next 20 years’ “That’s my plan” Fat chance… 5 hours ago

TheCalPatriot

California Conservative Stacey Abrams says she will be president within 20 years: ‘That’s my plan’ https://t.co/BndkQaoyNL 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.