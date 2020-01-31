‘That’s my plan’: Stacey Abrams says she’ll be president by 2040

raojenkins 🇺🇸#HopeIsADuty 💙#VoteBlueNoMatterWho RT @FiveThirtyEight: Do you think the country will elect a woman president in the next 20 years? Stacey Abrams: Yes. Do you think they'll… 32 minutes ago

toxic american exceptionalism RT @AlxThomp: Stacey Abrams says she intends to run for/be President one day. Do you think the country will...elect a black woman [presid… 2 hours ago

Thunderbolt55 RT @Inevitable_ET: Let’s see. In 20 years it will be Trump’s 6th term so...I doubt it. Bahahahahahahahah This lady thinks she gonna be pr… 4 hours ago

Henry 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💪🤝 RT @Debwrightjones: Stacey Abrams says she will be president within 20 years: 'That's my plan' Let's hope not! https://t.co/zM4iSPzkEs… 4 hours ago

Tonya G. Dallas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇮🇹 🇯🇵 RT @LATiffani1: Need a good laugh? 😂😂👇🏾👇🏾 Stacey Abrams: ‘I will be elected President in the next 20 years’ “That’s my plan” Fat chance… 5 hours ago