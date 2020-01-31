Global  

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Lawmakers to vote on witnesses

FOXNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020
Lawmakers are to vote Friday on whether to hear from more witnesses in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.
News video: Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness 01:30

 Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double tweet, Trump says that if he had listened to Bolton, "we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also...

The Bolton Question: Impeachment Debate on Witnesses Begin [Video]The Bolton Question: Impeachment Debate on Witnesses Begin

Senators will get four hours of debate Friday before voting on whether to call witnesses and introduce documents — a vote expected to fail.

Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer [Video]Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Kamala Harris on Friday said that if the Republicans don't consider witnesses and documents, then their acquittal..

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Trump's team makes its case

President Trump's legal team on Saturday is making its case before the Senate impeachment trial for why Trump should be acquitted.
Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Dems focus on 'abuse of power'

Democrats are expected to focus on President Trump's alleged "abuse of power" in the Senate impeachment trial on Thursday. 
Zuzu8301

Zuzu830 RT @ABC: MORE: Sen. Lisa Murkowski: “Given the partisan nature of this impeachment...I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fa… 3 seconds ago

Grumpi

Dr. R. Davis PhD With all these #traitor’s its time for the ⁦@HouseDemocrats⁩ to start another impeachment investigation, subpoena w… https://t.co/pAYrl8fR1z 4 seconds ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW .@POTUS appears headed for all-but-certain impeachment acquittal as senators prepare on Friday to reject efforts to… https://t.co/tduSnAGPwX 4 seconds ago

MarieMonti7

Marie Monti RT @moscow_project: Trump's lawyers, Cipollone included, repeatedly denied having any knowledge of Bolton's allegations until the first sto… 4 seconds ago

grandmaofanange

Lena hammer RT @swingleft: Trump demanded to be acquitted quickly and Mitch McConnell set up the whole Senate trial to give him what he wanted. #WeWant… 4 seconds ago

KDuffySr

Ken Duffy RT @pwrfulwomantoo: Let's put this impeachment 🐃💩 2 rest.Trumps rallys should be an indicator #WeThePeople dont even give a***about this… 5 seconds ago

ABC

ABC News Two-thirds of Americans said the Senate should call new witnesses at Pres. Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the la… https://t.co/ZZhL4HroW2 5 seconds ago

Dugz26

dugz RT @BreakingNews: Sen. Murkowski says she will vote against calling witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, likely dooming the Democrats… 5 seconds ago

