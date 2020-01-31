Global  

Democrat Michael Bloomberg spent $200 million of own wealth on presidential bid in 2019

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg contributed more than $200 million of his own money to his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination as of the end of 2019, according to disclosures his campaign filed on Friday with the Federal Election Commission.
