Iowa Dems aim to reach more voters with satellite caucuses all over world

FOXNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
For the first time ever, the Democratic Party of Iowa is holding satellite caucus locations all over the world for registered Iowa voters who will be out out-of-state on Feb. 3, when the state kicks off the 2020 presidential nominating season.
Iowa Democrats Aim To Increase Turnout With 'Satellite' Caucuses

Iowa Democrats Aim To Increase Turnout With 'Satellite' Caucuses

 In an effort to increase voter participation, Iowa Democrats will host 87 'satellite' caucus locations within and outside the state.

Iowa Democrats Aim To Increase Turnout With 'Satellite' Caucuses

It's a familiar tradition for Iowans to brave chilly temperatures and snow in order to be the first to make their voices heard in presidential...
