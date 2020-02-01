Global  

Chief Justice John Roberts tells Schumer he won't break ties in impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts told Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday that he would not act as the tie-breaking vote if the Senate becomes deadlocked with a 50-50 split during President Trump's impeachment trial
News video: Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question 01:08

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect finding" to not allow the question.

