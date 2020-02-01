Global  

A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial

Saturday, 1 February 2020
We look back on how the impeachment trial of President Trump unfolded.
 Supporters of President Trump shrugged off the impeachment trial and instead focused on the upcoming Iowa caucus and slamming his opponents at an Iowa campaign rally on Thursday (January 30).

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate..

Senators voted against bringing in new witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial on Friday. The trial is expected to wrap up next week.
The Lakers paid an emotional tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant in their first game since the pair's tragic deaths. Also, the final vote in President Trump's...
Contrarian Scientist RT @PolAgnostic: The Salem Witch Trials were shining examples of jurisprudence by comparison to the 'impeachment' of President Trump. When… 25 seconds ago

The Aggregate Journal A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial https://t.co/J86Gjs5p9n 36 minutes ago

Andrew 👁️ a lot of people are saying obama was america's greatest president in response to trump giving himself that title bu… https://t.co/IrZaJwXZNp 1 hour ago

Conventional Dadaist @GoneFlyingFarm @tedcruz 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ yes, this is all because Democrats are still mad about losing the election. I r… https://t.co/Ig0LCiawJ6 1 hour ago

KAY @SwiftAlliegator @adazzlinglover @The_IgboBoy You dont see how saying infront of cameras “i did it cause i wanna be… https://t.co/JqfPAtPNnG 2 hours ago

B. Nicholson @RepJeffries You did your part sir. When we look back at this years down the road, we'll see just how fragile our R… https://t.co/7KfjBDMQTa 2 hours ago

WCMU Public Radio A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial https://t.co/Gho9z9FnT6 2 hours ago

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial https://t.co/0NgfpQbQYA 2 hours ago

