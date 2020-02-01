Contrarian Scientist RT @PolAgnostic: The Salem Witch Trials were shining examples of jurisprudence by comparison to the 'impeachment' of President Trump. When… 25 seconds ago

The Aggregate Journal A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial https://t.co/J86Gjs5p9n 36 minutes ago

Andrew 👁️ a lot of people are saying obama was america's greatest president in response to trump giving himself that title bu… https://t.co/IrZaJwXZNp 1 hour ago

Conventional Dadaist @GoneFlyingFarm @tedcruz 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ yes, this is all because Democrats are still mad about losing the election. I r… https://t.co/Ig0LCiawJ6 1 hour ago

KAY @SwiftAlliegator @adazzlinglover @The_IgboBoy You dont see how saying infront of cameras “i did it cause i wanna be… https://t.co/JqfPAtPNnG 2 hours ago

B. Nicholson @RepJeffries You did your part sir. When we look back at this years down the road, we'll see just how fragile our R… https://t.co/7KfjBDMQTa 2 hours ago

WCMU Public Radio A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial https://t.co/Gho9z9FnT6 2 hours ago