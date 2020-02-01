Global  

A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial

NPR Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
We look back on how the impeachment trial of President Trump unfolded.
News video: Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally 01:10

 Supporters of President Trump shrugged off the impeachment trial and instead focused on the upcoming Iowa caucus and slamming his opponents at an Iowa campaign rally on Thursday (January 30).

Senate Denies Witnesses And New Evidence In Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Denies Witnesses And New Evidence In Trump's Impeachment Trial

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:12Published


Impeachment Update: Senators To Vote Wednesday

Senators voted against bringing in new witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial on Friday. The trial is expected to wrap up next week.
NPR Also reported by •NewsyCBS 2BBC Newscbs4.com

Eye Opener: Final Trump impeachment vote set without witnesses

The Lakers paid an emotional tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant in their first game since the pair's tragic deaths. Also, the final vote in President Trump's...
CBS News


