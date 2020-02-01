WCMU Public Radio A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial https://t.co/Gho9z9FnT6 2 minutes ago Martin Burleson New story on NPR: A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial https://t.co/0NgfpQbQYA 16 minutes ago CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: A Look Back At President Trump's Impeachment Trial https://t.co/7hG7JvuGVM 31 minutes ago Sgt Worrell #406 @RoseDC11 Look at all the sheep i really feel for them. Our sheepdog (Trump) will keep trying to help bring them ba… https://t.co/DF3tIlQza5 56 minutes ago WongWeason RT @weason_wong: @dbongino They all have skeletons in the closet when it comes to foreign aid it’s usually unaccountable but Trump is expos… 1 hour ago WongWeason @dbongino They all have skeletons in the closet when it comes to foreign aid it’s usually unaccountable but Trump i… https://t.co/l3DSpJN7pR 1 hour ago My Info Imarkex RT @sugarb40: I TELL YOU CROOKED DEMOCRATS AND CROOKED REPUBLICANS, WE ARE FED UP. WE ARE TAKING BACK THIS COUNTRY. LOOK AT PRESIDENT TRUM… 3 hours ago kathleen free I TELL YOU CROOKED DEMOCRATS AND CROOKED REPUBLICANS, WE ARE FED UP. WE ARE TAKING BACK THIS COUNTRY. LOOK AT PRES… https://t.co/zItPBXhk14 3 hours ago