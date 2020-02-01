Global  

Tlaib expresses regret for booing Hillary Clinton at Sanders event, says supporters 'deserve better'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020
Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Saturday expressed regret for booing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s name at a Bernie Sanders event in Iowa, saying that his supporters “deserve better.”
Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary. Sanders’ aids and..

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who booed Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders event Friday, said she let her frustration and disappointment "get the best of me."
USATODAY.com

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., couldn’t resist the urge to boo former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when her name came up during a Sen. Bernie Sanders on...
FOXNews.com

