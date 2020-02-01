A look at Iowa caucus winners over the decades

Shaiapouf As an aside, I decided to look into this and found that almost all the winners of Iowa went on to win the primary i… https://t.co/Z6bG5unv3C 1 hour ago Ben Hubbird Hey @nytimes — last night your “Live Results” for the #Iowa Caucus had columns for First Round, Second Round and St… https://t.co/7TOyIIoHZc 8 hours ago JML @DeanObeidallah No. Look at 2012 Iowa caucus. 3 different winners declared. I live in a town of 38,000. In 2016 it… https://t.co/bXFkcXFAR1 10 hours ago Helen Self @senatemajldr Hey Moscow Mitch, go back & look at the Iowa Republican Caucus of 2012 . It was a disaster. They call… https://t.co/UXb4DGLHpY 11 hours ago Steve Ashby Iowa Caucus winners -- 1. President Trump 2. Bernie -- if he won, the delay will look like a DNC plot and will mayb… https://t.co/GMZ53vQTDH 15 hours ago Doug Taylor @GhostOfNewsPast @MideastUnspun @CNN Dude, look at the Iowa caucus...you guys aren’t flushing anything hahaha! I ca… https://t.co/w9guaES3Vt 22 hours ago The Blackest Heart There are ZERO results certified or reported for the Iowa caucus, yet people are out here declaring themselves winn… https://t.co/fsJ3ILZGAo 22 hours ago chad rullman Forget Iowa. Focus on Next. We're the ones talking about #Forward. Live that. Iowa ain't shit. Look at the winners… https://t.co/rzGlRtc3Tb 23 hours ago