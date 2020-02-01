Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > When is the 2020 State of the Union and how can I watch it?

When is the 2020 State of the Union and how can I watch it?

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
President Trump is slated to give his third State of the Union address – and his fourth speech to a joint session of Congress – amid a highly partisan atmosphere in Washington as his impeachment trial continues to roil the Senate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KSBW - Published < > Embed
News video: Congressman Jimmy Panetta invites former farmworker to Tuesday’s State of the Union speech

Congressman Jimmy Panetta invites former farmworker to Tuesday’s State of the Union speech 03:31

 Congressman Jimmy Panetta will take Pablo Perez as a guest to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday

Recent related videos from verified sources

Whitmer to deliver State of the Union response at East Lansing High School [Video]Whitmer to deliver State of the Union response at East Lansing High School

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

A Brief History of the State of the Union Address [Video]A Brief History of the State of the Union Address

President Trump will deliver his third State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fast facts about State of the Union history

President Trump is slated to give his third State of the Union address - and his fourth speech to a joint session of Congress – on February 4, marking only the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPRSeattle TimesReutersBusiness WireCBS News

State of the Union: 5 bizarre moments during presidential addresses to Congress

The State of the Union is a time for the president to inform Congress of the state of the country. These are the 5 most bizarre moments from past speeches.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.