Ahead Of Impeachment Vote, Democratic Senator Talks Strategy

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Kamala Harris on Friday said that if the Republicans don't consider witnesses and documents, then their acquittal would be 'meaningless' and it would not be a fair trial.
Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote..
U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski suggested she may break with her party and vote in favour of calling additional witnesses, including former national... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times
