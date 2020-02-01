Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > President Trump Acquittal Likely

President Trump Acquittal Likely

NPR Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate voted 51-49 against calling witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:12Published

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

RNC Isn't Worried Senators Will Vote For Impeachment Trial Witnesses

RNC Isn't Worried Senators Will Vote For Impeachment Trial WitnessesWatch VideoThe next big question in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is whether any Republicans will break rank and side with Democrats who are calling...
Newsy Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters IndiaNYTimes.comDenver Post

Murkowski comes out against impeachment witnesses, putting Trump on path to acquittal

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski came out Friday against calling witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, all but assuring the Senate will move to wrap...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aggjournal

The Aggregate Journal President Trump Acquittal Likely https://t.co/yVqWYLYQaQ 2 minutes ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio President Trump Acquittal Likely https://t.co/iRgr66QlZk 5 minutes ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @NPR: BREAKING: The Senate has voted not to call witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. The vote was 51 to 49 aga… 6 minutes ago

eleanor_skelton

Eleanor Skelton RT @12NewsNow: The Senate rejection of summoning witnesses set the stage for the final vote in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial,… 18 minutes ago

WSWanderingEels

RichitiGrub RT @smh: Breaking: The US Senate has voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment tr… 30 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: President Trump Acquittal Likely https://t.co/dxhb4FCdwL 30 minutes ago

wsls

WSLS 10 The Senate rejection of summoning witnesses set the stage for the final vote in President Donald Trump's impeachmen… https://t.co/YWTd4YdoxH 32 minutes ago

wkyc

WKYC 3News President Trump's acquittal likely Wednesday after Senate nixes witnesses https://t.co/SsSn4Nq0HA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.