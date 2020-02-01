Global  

Top Democrats fume after Trump expands travel ban to six new countries

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of a number of top Democrats to rip into President Trump’s decision to expand the travel ban to include six more countries on Friday -- with Pelosi describing it as “discrimination disguised as policy.”
News video: Trump’s Travel Ban Expanded

Trump’s Travel Ban Expanded 01:29

 President Donald Trump is expanding his controversial travel ban to include six more countries.

President Trump Expands Travel Ban To 6 More Countries [Video]President Trump Expands Travel Ban To 6 More Countries

Advocates say the expanded policy will primarily impact Muslim and African populations.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published

Trump Administration Places New Travel Restrictions On Nigeria, 5 Other Countries [Video]Trump Administration Places New Travel Restrictions On Nigeria, 5 Other Countries

The Trump administration announced new travel restrictions.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published


Trump expands long-standing immigration ban to include six more countries, most from Africa

Trump expands long-standing immigration ban to include six more countries, most from AfricaPresident Donald Trump added six countries to his administration's travel ban Friday - including Nigeria, Africa's most populous country - in a widely...
New Zealand Herald

Trump to expand travel ban to six additional countries: U.S. official

U.S. President Donald Trump will issue an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday, a U.S. official said, a move that could affect thousands of immigrants...
Reuters


IhaveaFACTON

Sham Buster Top Democrats fume after Trump expands travel ban to six new countries https://t.co/8SPQWNAcLB Still riding on th… https://t.co/tMPnRzXlzo 24 seconds ago

Pr1vate_Hud50n

Robert Smith "Hudson, Sir. He's Hicks." RT @RotNScoundrel: "Top Democrats fume" Yawn. Fuming is their only accomplishment for the last three years. https://t.co/Wr27JI9kVZ 1 minute ago

chigal20

Loves USA RT @MariaBonanno9: Top Democrats fume after Trump expands travel ban to six new countries https://t.co/xwBX3siNwk 1 minute ago

m4s1w7

Hello2You Top Democrats fume after Trump expands travel ban to six new countries https://t.co/qeL9Y1axjs #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

Androo10

Andrew Luong RT @Ohiobelle: Top Democrats fume after Trump expands travel ban to six new countries I wish the #DoNothingDemocrats would shut the***u… 2 minutes ago

usanewsusa

USA NEWS Top Democrats fume after Trump expands travel ban to six new countries https://t.co/jZyP0Vqwhd 3 minutes ago

Ohiobelle

Ohiobelle Top Democrats fume after Trump expands travel ban to six new countries I wish the #DoNothingDemocrats would shut t… https://t.co/BeOUeFnhwZ 4 minutes ago

anniehic

Annie Will any of these “furious” people lift a finger to stop the massacre of Christians in Nigeria at the hands of the… https://t.co/GitkV3WJhc 4 minutes ago

