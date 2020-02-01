CPAC declares Mitt Romney 'NOT invited' after Senate impeachment witness vote

Saturday, 1 February 2020 () The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) made clear on Friday that Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who formerly won the event's straw poll in 2012, would not be welcome at the conference in February -- an apparent response to the senator's refusal to follow his party in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
