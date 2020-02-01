Global  

CPAC declares Mitt Romney 'NOT invited' after Senate impeachment witness vote

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) made clear on Friday that Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who formerly won the event's straw poll in 2012, would not be welcome at the conference in February -- an apparent response to the senator's refusal to follow his party in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial 01:16

 The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

