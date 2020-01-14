Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Amy Klobuchar helped jail teen for life, but case was flawed

Amy Klobuchar helped jail teen for life, but case was flawed

FOXNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Sen. Amy Klobuchar has often told a story about an 11-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table in 2002. And Klobuchar’s office put Tyesha Edwards’ killer -- a black teen -- behind bars for life. But what if Myon Burrell is innocent?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump [Video]Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar sat down with Reuters to make the case that her mix of practical policy priorities, humor and blunt talk is what Democrats need to win back the White..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

On eve of Iowa Caucus, Klobuchar faces tough questions over prosecuting teen who is jailed for life

Just one day before the first decisions are made in the 2020 presidential election season, an ascendant Amy Klobuchar is facing tough questions about an almost...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.