Amy Klobuchar helped jail teen for life, but case was flawed

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has often told a story about an 11-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table in 2002. And Klobuchar’s office put Tyesha Edwards’ killer -- a black teen -- behind bars for life. But what if Myon Burrell is innocent?



Recent related videos from verified sources Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar sat down with Reuters to make the case that her mix of practical policy priorities, humor and blunt talk is what Democrats need to win back the White.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources On eve of Iowa Caucus, Klobuchar faces tough questions over prosecuting teen who is jailed for life Just one day before the first decisions are made in the 2020 presidential election season, an ascendant Amy Klobuchar is facing tough questions about an almost...

FOXNews.com 8 hours ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

You Might Like

Tweets about this