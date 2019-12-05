Transcript: Pete Buttigieg on "Face the Nation"

TalkinToU RT @FaceTheNation: SUPER BOWL 54: Who's 2020 contender @Petebuttigieg's pick to win the #Superbowl ? "I'm from the Midwest, so I've got… 22 minutes ago good day RT @SoundsKugle: Transcript: @PeteButtigieg on "Face the Nation," February 2, 2020 https://t.co/3Qumw8UkNH #WinTheEra 🇺🇸 2 hours ago Jim RT @FaceTheNation: With a 3-way horse race between @JoeBiden and @Bernie Sanders in Iowa, How does @petebuttigieg persuade moderates to cho… 3 hours ago Jim RT @FaceTheNation: BUTTIGIEG’S IOWA LOOKAHEAD: @PeteButtigieg declines to define success in Iowa - says he’ll leave that to campaign “pundi… 3 hours ago DR.KISEKKA MARTIN RT @margbrennan: Ahead on @FaceTheNation, @PeteButtigieg explains how he plans to close the gap in Iowa & win over moderates. In this final… 3 hours ago nelmadman RT @FaceTheNation: BUTTIGIEG v BIDEN: "if you are looking for the person with the most years spent in Washington, then of course you have y… 3 hours ago NotComey RT @FaceTheNation: .@petebuttigieg on whether DNC debate thresholds favored one set of candidates over another: “I don't see a thumb on the… 3 hours ago