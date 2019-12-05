|
Transcript: Pete Buttigieg on "Face the Nation"
|
|
Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The following is a transcript of an interview with Pete Buttigieg that aired Sunday, February 2, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Pete Buttigieg Endorsed by Former Obama Administration Officials
Pete Buttigieg Endorsed by Former
Obama Administration Officials.
Three former officials who served
under Barack Obama during his time
in office have announced their support for
presidential..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this