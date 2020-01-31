Global  

Who is Gretchen Whitmer? Michigan governor tapped by Dems for State of the Union response

FOXNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been tapped by Democratic leaders to deliver the party’s response to President Trump's State of the Union address– a move that highlights both Whitmer’s rise within the party and the importance Democrats have put on winning Michigan come November’s general election.
News video: Whitmer to deliver State of the Union response at East Lansing High School

Whitmer to deliver State of the Union response at East Lansing High School 02:07

 Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School.

East Lansing High School preps for Gov. Whitmer speech [Video]East Lansing High School preps for Gov. Whitmer speech

East Lansing High School preps for Gov. Whitmer speech

Ayanna Pressley Will Give Working Families Party Response To State Of The Union [Video]Ayanna Pressley Will Give Working Families Party Response To State Of The Union

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will be giving a response to President Trump's State Of The Union.

Michigan governor to take national stage to rebut Trump

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats are putting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan on the national stage Tuesday to rebut President Donald Trump, elevating a fresh...
Seattle Times

Who is Veronica Escobar? Texas rep chosen by Dems for Spanish-language response to State of the Union

Freshman Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Calif., was selected to give the Democrats’ Spanish-language response to President Trump's State of the Union address.
FOXNews.com

