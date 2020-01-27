Global  

Buttigieg says it's "very important for us to do well" in Iowa caucuses

CBS News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor makes the case for his campaign just one day ahead of the pivotal Iowa caucuses.
Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses

Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses

 Democratic presidential hopefuls are making a final push before the Iowa caucuses.

