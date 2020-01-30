Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Klobuchar says she's moving on to New Hampshire 'no matter what'

Klobuchar says she's moving on to New Hampshire 'no matter what'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
In an exclusive interview Sunday on "Fox News Sunday," Democratic White House hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar vowed she is "going to New Hampshire no matter what."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hudson, NH Man Pulls Unconscious Driver From Overturned Car In Icy Pond [Video]Hudson, NH Man Pulls Unconscious Driver From Overturned Car In Icy Pond

WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published

Coronavirus Tests Come Back Negative For 2 New Hampshire Residents [Video]Coronavirus Tests Come Back Negative For 2 New Hampshire Residents

Two people in New Hampshire tested negative for the coronavirus, the state's Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar vows to take campaign to New Hampshire: ‘We are strong’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar vowed to take her campaign to New Hampshire, regardless of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucuses.
FOXNews.com

Klobuchar: 'No scenario where I don't go on' to New Hampshire

Klobuchar is trailing behind the top tier of Democrats, but has slowly risen in the polls.
Politico


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.