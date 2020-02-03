Global  

Biden and Sanders tied at 25% in Iowa 24 hours before caucuses

CBS News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
CBS News' latest Battleground Tracker poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders tied in a dead heat at 25%, Pete Buttigieg is close behind with 21%, followed by Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar who round out the top five. Nikole Killion reports.
News video: Iowa Democratic Party Releases Some Caucus Results

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Some Caucus Results 00:52

 The Iowa caucus tally was delayed nearly a full 24 hours by difficulties reporting votes.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jon Keller Analyzes NH Primary Day, Joe Biden’s Early Exit [Video]Jon Keller Analyzes NH Primary Day, Joe Biden’s Early Exit

Keller says Amy Klobuchar could benefit from Biden’s decision to leave NH before the primary results are announced. Also a look at Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’ performances.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:41Published

Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire [Video]Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg look to seize on their momentum as New Hampshire Democrats go to the polls on Tuesday in a heavily contested primary that could further unsettle the party’s..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scrapped Iowa Poll Reportedly Showed Biden Cratering to Fourth Place

Scrapped Iowa Poll Reportedly Showed Biden Cratering to Fourth PlaceThe last Iowa poll before the caucuses, which was not publicly released after its results were “compromised,” found that Bernie Sanders was holding steady in...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS News

Biden Campaign Adviser Reacts To Iowa Caucuses Results — Or Lack Thereof

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Symone Sanders, senior adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden, about pending results from the Iowa caucuses.
NPR

