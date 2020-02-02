Global  

Iowa caucuses: Who is ahead in the polls heading into Monday

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Democratic race is unusually large and jumbled heading into Monday’s caucus, with four candidates locked in a fight for victory in Iowa and others still in position to pull off surprisingly strong finishes.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic Presidential Candidates Back In Iowa Before Monday's Caucuses

Democratic Presidential Candidates Back In Iowa Before Monday's Caucuses 01:43

 Democratic presidential candidates, including senators who were stuck in Washington for the impeachment trial, are making last-minute pitches across Iowa this weekend ahead of Monday's caucuses; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa To Hold Its Caucuses Monday Evening [Video]Iowa To Hold Its Caucuses Monday Evening

Michael George reports on the Democratic side the race is too close to call.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published

CBS Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe Talks Iowa Caucuses, Amy Klobuchar [Video]CBS Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe Talks Iowa Caucuses, Amy Klobuchar

He spoke with Jason DeRusha about Iowa’s role in the presidential contest and Klobuchar possibly seeing a late surge ahead of Monday’s caucuses (3:27). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What is a delegate equivalent? Or a viability threshold? The Iowa caucuses, explained.

Monday night's Iowa caucuses have high stakes. Here's what you need to know about how a caucus works and some terms you'll hear as results come in.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

2020 Primary Season Gets Underway With Iowa's Democratic Caucuses

What is the state of the top Democratic candidates as they face their final hours of campaigning in Iowa ahead of Monday night's caucus?
NPR Also reported by •CBS News

