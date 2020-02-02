360NG_Blog Iowa Polls 2020 Latest: Who’s Ahead in the Caucuses? https://t.co/ZJZR38EeqK https://t.co/A7qgVojNKs 17 minutes ago Tijani damilare Iowa Polls 2020 Latest: Who’s Ahead in the Caucuses? https://t.co/TDH1AkphMs https://t.co/G6v53UvFri 17 minutes ago Music/Gist Blog🇳🇬🇿🇦🇬🇭🎵🎧 Iowa Polls 2020 Latest: Who’s Ahead in the Caucuses? https://t.co/W0MM3mNHHP https://t.co/GEAelq5y77 20 minutes ago ari7.com As Joe Biden competes for a win in Iowa, one GOP senator is already talking about impeaching him… https://t.co/Xat6bPVPzR 31 minutes ago Norman Firebaugh Iowa caucuses: Who is ahead in the polls heading into Monday https://t.co/bdkXz7Ue5s 43 minutes ago DustyOldBooksS1 RT @JayHSalem: Sanders has surged in the polls & is now Dems #1 candidate- standing at 24%. I may not agree with anything he says, but the… 55 minutes ago Roger Blackwell 📷📽 Norwich 'However, it is in the USA that a big shock for Trump may be on the way. The latest polls show that Senator Bernie… https://t.co/zOuBEdZB8s 1 hour ago Intl. Business Times The Iowa caucus will take place on Monday night https://t.co/dI9SHlD5Ki 1 hour ago