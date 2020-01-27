Global  

Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses, Pete Buttigieg's Momentum Slows

NPR Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Morning Edition hosts Rachel Martin and David Greene talk to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, ex-mayor of South Bend, Ind., who is among the 11 Democrats trying to become the nominee.
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News
News video: Mayor Pete Buttigieg Makes Final Pitch to Western Iowa Voters

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Makes Final Pitch to Western Iowa Voters 02:34

 His message to those who may still be undecided before the Iowa caucus.

Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses [Video]Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses

Democratic presidential hopefuls are making a final push before the Iowa caucuses.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego

Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses

Bernie Sanders edges past Joe Biden in a new national poll ahead of the first big challenges of the 2020 primary. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

Credit: Veuer


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Daily Trail Markers: New poll shows Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg fighting for lead in Iowa

A new CBS News poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg in a tight race in Iowa. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

Fox News Town Hall with Pete Buttigieg: See the photos

Democratic nominee Pete Buttigieg appeared Sunday night on a Fox News Town Hall moderated by Chris Wallace in Iowa on Sunday, a week before the state's caucuses.
FOXNews.com

