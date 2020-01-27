Rich4ever Sisky RT @CNNPolitics: Pete Buttigieg discusses what his campaign needs from voters ahead of the Iowa Caucuses: "What we've got to do is get the… 12 minutes ago Pitbulls4Pete RT @AndrewMamo5: "Former Mayor @PeteButtigieg took over cable news on Sunday, appearing on nearly every major network just one day before t… 48 minutes ago WCMU Public Radio Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses, Pete Buttigieg's Momentum Slows https://t.co/weGMC0DLD9 51 minutes ago