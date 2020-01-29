Global  

Bernie Sanders Enjoys A Surge In Polling Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

NPR Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
NPR's David Greene talks to Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, a surrogate for the Bernie Sanders campaign, who says Donald Trump has been awful to the people of the upper Midwest.
News video: Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses 01:01

 Bernie Sanders edges past Joe Biden in a new national poll ahead of the first big challenges of the 2020 primary. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa [Video]Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

2020 Democratic Power Rankings [Video]2020 Democratic Power Rankings

Business Insider and Morning Consult created a power ranking of the 2020 Democratic primary candidates. There are just three days before the Iowa caucuses. This is the time when the cream rises to..

Bernie Sanders makes closing pitch for solidarity before Iowa caucuses

Sen. Bernie Sanders took to Twitter on the evening of the momentum-building Iowa caucuses to make a final appeal to potential supporters to join his movement...
FOXNews.com

Sanders builds a deeper Jewish identity on the 2020 trail

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernie Sanders is approaching next week’s Iowa caucuses in a position to become the first major-party Jewish presidential nominee in the...
Seattle Times

