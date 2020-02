Antisocial Butterfly RT @Mardigroan: Don't put too much stock in what the hierophants say about the meaning of the Iowa caucus results. Past preliminary predict… 21 minutes ago Danny Don't put too much stock in what the hierophants say about the meaning of the Iowa caucus results. Past preliminary… https://t.co/Ytg6zFKXks 1 hour ago caтнerιne RT @JosephKaletka: TODAY'S THE DAY IOWA!! Happy caucus day to all!! First I want to say thank you to all of team @IAforWarren for what you'… 3 hours ago Joseph Kaletka TODAY'S THE DAY IOWA!! Happy caucus day to all!! First I want to say thank you to all of team @IAforWarren for what… https://t.co/EdeaFrGWzY 3 hours ago The Objective RT @ElleTeamBlonde: #YangSurge Wishing #YangGang the best possible outcome. A Yang presidency is in our future. What a place to be. So ma… 6 hours ago Chris Miller DMRegister: What happens in these three Iowa counties could signal trends across Iowa and the nation that could pro… https://t.co/WZxps5PsT5 8 hours ago Des Moines Register What happens in these three Iowa counties could signal trends across Iowa and the nation that could prove critical… https://t.co/VCQKsU2GkV 16 hours ago Ashlie Clifton RT @Millennials4Her: Please keep this in mind when we have a potential photo finish race race in the Iowa Caucus. Bernie will try to clai… 20 hours ago