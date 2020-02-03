Global  

Iowa Caucuses 2020: Live Updates As Democrats Face Their First Test

cbs4.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Democratic candidates have been campaigning in Iowa for nearly a year, and today, their campaigns face a key test as voters turn out for the first nominating contest of 2020, the Iowa caucuses.
News video: Chicago Area Campaign Volunteers Pound Pavement In Iowa

Chicago Area Campaign Volunteers Pound Pavement In Iowa 03:34

 The Iowa caucuses are set for Monday, as Democrats pick their favorite for president in the first of 50 states. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

WTF Is a Caucus?! [Video]WTF Is a Caucus?!

Today is the first official day of the 2020 presidential election, and the first votes will take place in Iowa at the Iowa Caucus. Cheddar's Baker Machado breaks down what a "caucus" is and how voters..

Ahead of Iowa caucuses, Warren says, 'I feel good' [Video]Ahead of Iowa caucuses, Warren says, 'I feel good'

"You know, look, this is what democracy is all about get out, make the best case you can about how we can make this a better nation," she said. "That's why I've been in this fight from the beginning..

The first voting contest of 2020 Democratic primary campaign takes place today with the Iowa caucuses. The most recent polls show a tight race for the top spot.
US election campaign: presidential candidates test waters in Iowa

Iowa caucuses is the first place where voters get to decide their nominees for the White House race.
