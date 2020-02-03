Iowa caucuses 2020: Live updates as Democrats face their first test

Today is the first official day of the 2020 presidential election, and the first votes will take place in Iowa at the Iowa Caucus. Cheddar's Baker Machado breaks down what a "caucus" is and how voters..

Ahead of Iowa caucuses, Warren says, 'I feel good' "You know, look, this is what democracy is all about get out, make the best case you can about how we can make this a better nation," she said. "That's why I've been in this fight from the beginning.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:16Published 36 minutes ago